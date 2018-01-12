Evansville’s Rent One Employees Donate to Challenger League

The employees of the Rent One store on Covert Avenue in Evansville met the members of the Highland Challenger League they have donated money to over the past year.

It was a moment of confirmation to see the $7,500 they helped raise go to a good cause.

The money will go toward continuing the operation set forth by HBC Challenger League President Matt Pokorney.

He and the rest of the volunteers will prepare for the spring season, as the organization continues to make the dreams of young athletes with developmental disabilities come true.

