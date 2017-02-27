Evansville’s Promise Zone Awarded More Than $1 Million

Two projects in Evansville’s Promise Zone are awarded a combined $1.2 million in rental housing tax credits. This is the first major win for the Promise Zone after its designation in 2016.

The old St. Joseph’s School building and the former Schneider Heating and Air Warehouse, known as Garvin Lofts, are both in the Promise Zone area.

Both buildings will be used for affordable housing. St. Joe’s will become 45 apartment units, receiving $700,000 in tax credits through the Low Income Housing Tax Credit program.

Garvin Lofts will be 27 units, targeting the chronically homeless, receiving $500,000 through the program.

“This is our first big win for the Promise Zone,” said Kelley Coures, Department of Metropolitan Development Executive Director. “We’ve got several things in the pipeline but this is the first real use of that promise zone designation for points in a competitive process to bring outside dollars into the city so we’re really excited about it.”

However, not everyone in the neighborhood is happy about this project. Back in September 2016, Pioneer Development met with people living near St. Joe’s. Their main concern was the type of people the housing project would bring in. The developer said there would be a tenant selection process, along with a criminal background check.



