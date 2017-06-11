Evansville’s Potter’s Wheel Offers Free Summer Lunches

The Potter’s Wheel on Evansville’s south side has been helping the inner city community for years. Now that summer is here and kids are out of school, Potter’s Wheel is offering a new program to make sure no school doesn’t mean no lunch.

Summer is here, and many kids are excited to get a break from school. But for some inner city children, a break from school might mean missing their only meal of the day.

Pastor Linda Covert said, “You’ve seen the billboards where it says one in every six kids fight hunger everyday, and in this area with forty seven percent live below, it’s a very real thing of going hungry.”

To help stop children from going hungry without a guaranteed school lunch, The Potter’s Wheel is offering a summer lunch program for the first time.

Inner city children and their parents can come enjoy a free lunch Monday through Friday all summer long.

“You know you can see over the neighborhoods and the communities that a lot of children, this might be the only meal that they get in a days time. Which was one reason that we decided to do this, and just knowing that you know a hungry child is able to eat it makes a whole lot of difference in your day so. Just being able to be a part of this was a good thing for us,” Dicky Galbreath said.

EVSC provides a nutritionally agreed upon menu to Potter’s Wheel, which includes anything from spaghetti and meatballs to peanut butter and jelly.

The program is about two weeks old, and the Potter’s Wheel staff hopes more children will come out as it grows.

Pastor Mike Ballard said, “There’s a lot of kids that probably don’t get but maybe one meal a day, and hopefully we can be that second meal or even the first meal.”

Dominique goad has been going to potter’s wheel since she was eight, and says the summer lunch program has been extremely helpful in many ways.

Dominique Goad said, “It’s a great place to come, like everybody’s friendly, everybody’s nice, they help out each other. You can always just come here for anything, and for them to do this is a great program to make sure families are fed, and it could be probably their only full meal a day.”

The program starts at 12 p.m. every weekday, but on fridays they make sure the kids have food over the weekend too.

“At the end of the week, they have a backpack and we will pack their backpack with food that will last them through the weekend and then bring it back, and we’re going to be doing that all summer long,” Goad said.

To participate in all that the Potter’s Wheel has to offer, you can visit them on the corner of Jefferson Avenue and South Governor Street on Evansville’s south side.

Comments

comments