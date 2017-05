Evansville’s Online Farmers Market Accepting Orders

Evansville’s new online farmer’s market, MarketWagon.com, is now accepting orders. The first delivery date will be May 11th.

MarketWagon.com delivers orders to homes, businesses, and public pickup points throughout Gibson, Posey, Vanderburgh, and Warrick Counties.

Anyone interested in being a vendor for the online farmer’s market, can visit Market Wagon to find out more information about doing so.

For more information, visit Market Wagon.

Market Wagon’s operations began in 2016 with one market in the Indianapolis area called FarmersMarket.com. In 2017, the company acquired an Evansville-area food hub with a similar business model and re-launched that as MarketWagon.com.

