Evansville’s new land-based casino is looking to add to its staff. The Tropicana is hosting as job fair on Saturday, May 6th to showcase the many employment opportunities at the casino, and there will be on-the-spot job offers.

The event will be held in the Executive Conference Center from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in Walnut Rooms D and E.

Tropicana has many positions open including table games, slots, food and beverage, and more.

