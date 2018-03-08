Evansville’s Meyer Sits One-Under at Valspar Championship

Evansville native Dylan Meyer sits three shots behind leader Corey Conners at the Valspar Championship.

The Central graduate is tied for eighth after finishing Round 1 with one-under, which ties with some of the world’s best in Pearl Harbor, Florida: Tiger Woods, Luke Donald, Justin Rose, Adam Scott, Sergio Garcia, and fellow Illini Steve Stricker.

Meyer posted four birdies and three bogeys on the day. He parred the remaining 11 holes.

Meyer tees off Friday at 8:51 a.m. with Xinjun Zhang and Aaron Wise off the tenth hole. Wise won the 2016 NCAA individual title playing for Oregon.

Vincennes native and South Knox graduate Adam Schenk sits one shot behind Meyer at even par.

Picture courtesy: Alex Weightman

