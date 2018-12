The Metropolitan Evansville Transit System is giving people the gift of free transportation this holiday season.

METS is offering free Sunday service from now through the end of 2018.

Passengers will be able to ride free of charge on all METS fixed routes and METS Mobility on December 9th, 16th, 23rd, and 30th.

Service hours on Sunday are from 6:15AM to 6:15PM.

