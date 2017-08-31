Evansville’s LST-325 makes a stop in Nashville as part of its annual river cruise. The ship left Evansville on Monday for the three week tour. The LST will remain docked at Cumberland Park on the east bank of the Cumberland River until Monday, September 4th.

After Monday, the LST will head to Clarksville for the second leg of the trip.

The LST will return to its Evansville home port on Sunday, September 17th.

October 27th will mark the 75th anniversary of the commissioning of the USS LST-325. The LST-325 participated in the landings of Sicily and Salerno, and the Normandy D-Day invasion during WWII.

In 1964, LST-325 was transferred to the Greek navy where it served until 1999 when the LST Association made arrangements to acquire the ship and return it to the U.S.

