Evansville’s Kellogg Distribution Center To Close

Kellogg announces several of its distribution centers will be closing, including a location in the tri-state. The Kellogg Company announces its plans to end its Direct Store Delivery network. As a result, the Evansville Kellogg Distribution Center, located at North Kentucky Avenue, will close. Nearly 30 jobs will be lost.

A spokesperson, Kris Charles, made a statement about the distribution closures:

“While this is the right move for the company to achieve our long-term objectives, it was a difficult decision because of its impact on employees. On average, our distribution centers employ approximately 30 full-time workers. As the distribution shifts from our network to our retailers’ networks, so too will the work. We’ve been actively engaged in conversations with some of our biggest retail partners who have expressed strong interest in hiring these employees for high-demand roles once the transition is complete. As a result, we are optimistic that our employees will find similar employment once this transition is complete. As the affected employees work throughout the U.S., this change will not have a sizeable impact on any one community.”

The spokesperson said the company will close 39 of its distribution centers nationwide. These closures are expected to be complete by the fourth quarter of 2017.

