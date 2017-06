Evansville native and PGA Tour player Jeff Overton is overcoming several health issues.

According to a tweet by his wife, Christina, Jeff has taken several months off of competitive golf due to a herniated disc and underwent a minimally invasive procedure.

But through that procedure, he acquired a life-threatening infection in his spine, forcing another emergency surgery.

Since then, Jeff has spent two months under home health care.



