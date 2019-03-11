Evansville’s Hyrdofest Free in 2019; More Events Added

Not only will new events be added this year to Evansville’s Hyrdofest in its third year, but the fest will also be free!

Hydrofest will be two weeks earlier this year, and will be more like a real festival.

Hydro-plane racing will take place Saturday and Sunday, but the entire family will have several options when it comes to activities.

The festival will have a live concert this year also food trucks, an international barbecue competition, and a vintage motorcycle and car show.

“We want to make this available for everyone and we want to remove any hindrance because of admission so it’ll be a free event except for your concert, and expect for the barbecue competition on Saturday,” says Hydrofest director Randy Lientz.

Hyrdrofest will kick off on the Ohio River the weekend of August 16th. Officials with Hyrdofest are always looking for sponsors to keep the event affordable for the community.

Comments

comments