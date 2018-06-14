Evansville’s Flag Man Celebrates Flag Day

It’s flag day in the United States, but one Evansville native celebrates American Flags all year round.

Billy Stewart started the infamous flag display near the Ohio river seven years ago.

Stewart says a student from Reitz was running for public office in Pennsylvania, and asked him to help with the campaign.

It sparked an idea, and four years later Stewart set up his flag display near the Four Freedom’s monument in downtown Evansville.

Stewart says he will continue his flag display every year weather permitting.

