Evansville's First Ever Donut Festival Was A Sweet Hit March 17th, 2018 Chris Mastrobuono Evansville

Donut lovers rejoiced at Evansville’s First Donut Festival Sunday morning.

The event brought together the Tri-State’s top bakeries, restaurants and coffee purveyors. All to benefit the Evansville Parks’ Foundation.

Doors opened at 9AM at the Coliseum downtown, and ran through 1PM. Attendees got 3 coffee samples and 10 or more donut samples depending on their ticket. Full size donuts and coffee were available for separate purchase from the vendors.

Funds from today’s event will go towards two parks – Kids Kingdom 2 and Stop Light City.

The event also featured events like a Doughnut Eating Competition, Milk Chugging Competition and themed tailgate games.

Donut Bank even made their longest Long John ever.

Other food was also showcased like other breakfast pastries and brunch items. The Dapper Pig and Lamasco’s Bar & Grill was there to provide Bloody Mary’s and Mimosa’s for those of drinking age.

By all accounts the first Evansville Donut Festival drew big crowds. A second annual donut festival may be in Evansville’s future, says Officer Phil Smith of the Evansville Police Department.

“We’re going to have go get with Joe Knotter, think there is no way he cannot have this again, after the big turnout, there’s a big line outside stretching down to almost to the river, so it’s a pretty huge event.”

Voting was done for the best donut, pasty and coffee.

