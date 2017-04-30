Evansville’s Dylan Meyer Wins Big Ten Golf Title

Central grad Dylan Meyer’s first-round score of 63 Friday at Baltimore Country Club hoisted the University of Illinois junior to his first individual Big Ten title Sunday. His 63, which was seven-under par, set course and school records.

Meyer finished five-under over three rounds to win the conference title by one stroke over Ohio State’s Will Grimmer. He shot 73 Saturday and 69 Sunday to help the Fighting Illini win its eighth Big Ten title in nine years. It’s also the school’s third straight conference title.

Meyer is ranked in the Top 15 amateurs worldwide with a No. 11 ranking, and was named the Big Ten Golfer of the Week Wednesday for earning back-to-back individual tournament titles. He won the 3M Augusta Invitational on April 2 by one shot with an 11-under-par finish. He followed with another individual title at the Robert Kepler Collegiate by five shots on April 23 with an two-under par finish.

Meyer and the Illinois Men’s Golf team will advance to NCAA Regionals on May 15. The location is to be determined. The NCAA Championship will be held in Sugar Grove, Illinois May 26-30.

