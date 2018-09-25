Home Indiana Evansville Evansville’s Dylan Meyer Prepares for Next Web Dot Com Tour Season September 25th, 2018 JoJo Gentry Evansville, Indiana, Sports

After competing in several events on the PGA Tour and Web Dot Com Tour in 2018, 44News learns Evansville native Dylan Meyer is preparing for the upcoming Web Dot Com season.

According to Meyer’s agent Alex Burge, the Central High School graduate has conditional status for next season, which means he is not fully exempt for every tournament at this time. Right now, he is set to compete in the first four events on the Web. Meyer will attend the final stage of Web Dot Com Tour qualifying in December with hopes to improve his status.

Meyer, who graduated from the University of Illinois last spring, competed in 12 events in 2018 including eight on the PGA Tour. The other four were on the Web.

On the PGA Tour, Meyer made six of eight cuts and finished in the “Top 50” individually five times. His top finish came at Quicken Loans National at TPC Potomac, where he finished 17th overall. He also had a “Top 20” finish at the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills.

Comments

comments