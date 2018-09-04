Evansville’s Dream Car Museum Has Begun Downsizing Process

The Dream Car museum in Evansville has begun the process of downsizing.

This downsizing will allow community members a chance to add their personal collections.

Items such as classic cars, muscle cars, exotic cars, movie cars, show vehicles, modified trucks, neon signs, original porcelain signs, gas and oil advertising and marketing pieces, peddle cars, original bicycles, vehicle themed furniture, candy machines, showcases, art, and more all being up for grabs.

The Dream Car Museum, founded in 2015, will not be closing. Larry Bennett, the museum’s founder, says this will give him a chance to focus on his car dealership, Audubon Chrysler Center.

The Dream Car Museum is open to the public Wednesday’s through Sunday’s from 10:00AM to 6:00PM with two full buildings to explore, and is located at 2400 North Heidelbach in Evansville, Indiana.

Admission is $10 for adults and free for children 12 and under.





