Evansville’s Disaster Recovery Center will Close Permanently Tomorrow

The Disaster Recovery Center in Evansville, located at 1430 Harmon Way, will be closing permanently at 2:00PM on Saturday, June 16th.

The DRC will be open 9:00AM to 5:00PM today and 9:00Am to 2:00PM on Saturday.

Help will still be available after the center closes by going on online to disasterassistance.gov or by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. The FEMA app is also available for smartphones.

The deadline to register for FEMA is Thursday, July 5th. If you’re wanting to register and haven’t yet, do so as soon as possible.

For more information on Indiana’s recovery efforts, visit fema.gov/disaster/4363 or check their twitter page @FEMARegion5.

Comments

comments