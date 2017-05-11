Evansville’s Daunhauer, Tidwell Selected to NFCA All-Region

Harrison grad Jaylin Tidwell and Mater Dei grad Meredith Daunhauer are standing out for Kentucky Wesleyan Softball after both were selected to the 2017 National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-Region teams.

Daunhauer was named to the First-Team, and Jaylin Tidwell earned a spot on the Second-Team.

Daunhauer, a sophomore centerfielder, led the team with a .451 batting average in the regular season and broke the single season stolen bases recorded with 42 stolen bases on 46 attempts. She had led off every game for the Panthers, and led the team with 51 runs scored. Daunhauer also earned First-Team All-Great Midwest Athletic Conference honors this season.

Tidwell, a freshman shortstop, is the G-MAC Freshman of the Year. She led the conference with 56 runs batted in during the regular season, and was fourth with a batting average of .441. Tidwell had a 16-game hitting streak during the season and tabbed 26 multi-hit games.

