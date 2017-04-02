Evansville’s Chloe Johnson Finishes 2nd In Drive, Chip and Putt Contest

Evansville native Chloe Johnson had the best drive in the Drive, Chip and Putt competition at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.

That score of 10/10 helped propel Johnson to a second place finish in the event overall.

She also scored a 4/10 on the chip portion and a 6/10 on the putt portion for a total of 20 points.

The leader, Alexa Pano of Lake Worth, FL, scored a 23 overall and one the competition by three points.

Johnson tied for second with Norah Catlin of Zephyrhills, FL.

She was also the lone representative from the state of Indiana.

44Sports will have more on the story tonight on 44News at 9 and 10 p.m.

In the meantime, watch Sports Director JoJo Gentry’s feature on Johnson from earlier this week.

