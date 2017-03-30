Home Indiana Evansville Evansville’s Chloe Johnson to Compete at Augusta National Ahead of The Masters March 30th, 2017 JoJo Gentry Evansville, Indiana, Sports Pinterest

Evansville’s Chloe Johnson is one of the area’s most driven golfers.

On a windy day in Mid-March, the 13-year-old drove it 220-plus yards off the first tee at Oak Meadow Country Club.

“I out-drive them by like 20 yards,” Johnson says of playing alongside competitors her age. “Some of them, I out-drive by like 50 yards.”

Johnson is driven beyond the tee, too. She has to be. That’s because she’s representing the Tri-state in the Drive, Chip, & Putt Championship at Augusta National Sunday. She qualified for the competition because she’s one of the top 80 performers in the country for girls between the ages of seven to 15.



Her hero? Paula Creamer.

Creamer, who’s played on the LPGA Tour since 2005, has a foundation that aids junior golfers and military families. Johnson finds her contributions contagious, and hopes to drive other girls her age to follow her tracks.

“I want to help more people get into the sport, and find the love I have with golf,” Johnson said.

But, Johnson couldn’t be in the driver’s seat without her identical twin sister, Faith, who is Chloe’s biggest competition on the course and biggest fan off the course. The two won’t play alongside each other at Augusta, but both say they will use their twin telepathy throughout their time on one of the world’s top golf courses.

“I like it that I’m not playing because it’s kind of cool to take a break so I can do fun stuff around the course,” Faith said. “But, I also like being there because I can cheer her on, and I can just look at her while she’s putting or something getting ready to go off a putt.”



JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments