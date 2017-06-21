Evansville’s Bridge Club Hosts Annual Longest Day Fundraiser

Evansville’s bridge club is hosting a sunrise to sundown day of playing cards. The event is in efforts to raise dollars and awareness for alzheimer’s disease. “The Longest Day” is an annual fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association.

Event organizers say last year more than $4,000 were given locally, which is a number they are hoping to surpass this year.

Bridge Club Director Dale Hill said, “We are shooting for $6,000 this year and judging by the size of the crowd i think we’ll make it. This is a way to have fun and help a great cause, a very good cause and hopefully strides are being made but you know the research takes money and that is what we are doing.”

Players started Wednesday morning at 5:30 and the games will continue until 9:30 p.m. Anyone is asked to come and play or make a donation.

Evansville Bridge Club is located at the corner of Covert Avenue and South Green River Road.

Lauren Leslie Lauren Leslie is from Evansville, and has previously worked as a News Producer. Lauren graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a Bachelor of Science in Radio and Television and a Minor in Criminal Justice. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments