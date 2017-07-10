Evansville’s Bike Share Program is Getting an Upgrade

Evansville’s Bike Share Program will be getting a first of its kind upgrade. The bike share program is getting an upgrade in the locking system that will make it easier for riders.

The Evansville Trails Coalition officials say with the Zagster app, it will allow riders to control a Bluetooth-enabled locking system that features two points of security.

A ring lock prevents the rear wheel from spinning or being removed, and two sturdy cables – one at each station dock, and one on each bike – connect to the ring lock. This will allow riders to either tether bikes to stations at the end of their trips, or public bike racks for mid-ride stops.

This is the first of its kind in the U.S. Bike Share technology, and Evansville is one of the first programs in the nation to offer it to riders.

The system should be up and running by the end of the week.

