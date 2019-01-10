Home Indiana Evansville’s B.J. Watts Chosen as Indiana Education Board Leader January 10th, 2019 Amanda Decker Indiana

Evansville Vanderburgh County School Corp. administrator and former Evansville City Council member, B.J. Watts, has been chosen as the new leader of the Indiana State Board of Education. The board elected him to replace Republican schools superintendent, Jennifer McCormick, who stepped down, citing conflicts with the state’s education governance system.

McCormick announced in October that she would not try to remain as board chairwoman or seek re-election as superintendent in 2020.

Watts was originally appointed to the state board by former Gov. Mike Pence.

Legislative Republicans plan to change the superintendent position to one appointed by the governor effective in 2021. Legislators passed a law making it an appointed position starting in 2025 after policy conflicts with former Democratic Superintendent Glenda Ritz.

Comments

comments