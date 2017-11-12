44News | Evansville, IN

Evansville Youth Join The Children’s March

Evansville Youth Join The Children’s March

November 12th, 2017 Evansville

Facebook Twitter

Children and teens lifted their voices at a March and Art Exhibition in Evansville in an attempt to bring awareness to social justice issues.

The Children’s March is held to celebrate respect, equality, and diversity through art. The march lasts for less than a mile, beginning at The Four Freedoms monument and ending at The Civic Center.

Youth submitted art pieces for the Love Not Hate Expressions exhibition. They will be on display at various organizations until December 31st.

John Werne

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.