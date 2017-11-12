Evansville Youth Join The Children’s March

Children and teens lifted their voices at a March and Art Exhibition in Evansville in an attempt to bring awareness to social justice issues.

The Children’s March is held to celebrate respect, equality, and diversity through art. The march lasts for less than a mile, beginning at The Four Freedoms monument and ending at The Civic Center.

Youth submitted art pieces for the Love Not Hate Expressions exhibition. They will be on display at various organizations until December 31st.

