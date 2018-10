An Evansville woman is crowned Miss Indiana USA.

Tate Fritchley will represent the Hoosier state in the Miss USA pageant. The winner of the Miss USA pageant will advance to the Miss Universe contest.

Fritchley is a graduate of North High School, and she is currently a student at Butler University. Tate is a former Miss Vanderburgh County Fair Queen, and she was the 2016 Indiana State Fair Queen.

A date has not been set for the Miss USA contest.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

