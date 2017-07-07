Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Woman Sentenced For Stealing From Her Husband July 7th, 2017 Warren Korff Evansville Pinterest

An Evansville woman is sentenced to five years in prison in connection with an elaborate scheme to rip off her husband.

58-year-old Mary Bippus-Allen pleaded guilty to several charges including wire fraud, perjury, and identity theft.

According to court document in 2010 Bippus-Allen filed a joint Chapter 13 bankruptcy petition in both her and her husband’s name. However, her husband didn’t know anything about it. Bippus-Alen apparently forged her husband’s name and got her brother to pretend to be her husband during a bankruptcy hearing.

Bippus-Allen also confessed to moving money from her husband’s 401k account to her personal account.

As part of her sentence Bippus-Allen was ordered to re-pay the $112,000 she illegally obtained during the incidents.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

