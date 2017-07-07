Evansville Woman Sentenced For Stealing From Her Husband
An Evansville woman is sentenced to five years in prison in connection with an elaborate scheme to rip off her husband.
58-year-old Mary Bippus-Allen pleaded guilty to several charges including wire fraud, perjury, and identity theft.
According to court document in 2010 Bippus-Allen filed a joint Chapter 13 bankruptcy petition in both her and her husband’s name. However, her husband didn’t know anything about it. Bippus-Alen apparently forged her husband’s name and got her brother to pretend to be her husband during a bankruptcy hearing.
Bippus-Allen also confessed to moving money from her husband’s 401k account to her personal account.
As part of her sentence Bippus-Allen was ordered to re-pay the $112,000 she illegally obtained during the incidents.