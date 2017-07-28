44News | Evansville, IN

Evansville Woman Sentenced On Meth Charges

July 28th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

An Evansville woman is sentenced for dealing methamphetamine and two other drug-related felonies. Following a two-day trial, 44-year-old Darah Kammerer has been sentenced to 20 years in jail.

In October of 2016, a home on Covert Avenue was raided, where law enforcement say they found meth, prescription pills, and a .380 caliber pistol inside.

This investigation was a result of a concerned citizen notifying law enforcement.

Kammerer’s charges include false informing/reporting and dealing methamphetamine.

