Evansville Woman Sentenced for Child Sex Crimes

An Evansville woman who paid a man to have sex with a 13-year-old is sentenced. A Vanderburgh County Judge sentenced 21-year-old Kaze Gathings to 12 years behind bars for child sex crimes dating back to 2015.

Police say an Evansville man would take money from Gathings and allowed her to have sex with his daughter. The 13-year-old victim told police there were at least 20 such encounters. Gathings told detectives she performed sexual acts on the victim.

Court records say Gathings would show up at the girl’s school and became so disruptive she was barred from the property.

To report child abuse, call 1-800-800-5556.

For more information on Holly’s House, you can visit Holly’s House.

