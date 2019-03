An Evansville woman arrested in connection with a November homicide received her sentencing Friday afternoon. Carolyn Butler was sentenced to 30 years in prison. She entered into a plea agreement that includes voluntary manslaughter.

Butler was facing murder charges after police say she and Zachary Hunter were involved in the death of Donald Freels. Police say Freels body was found near Ellis Park in November 2018.

Authorities say Zachery and Leroy Hunter shot Freels multiple times in the 1100 block of North 2nd Avenue in Evansville before dumping his body near Ellis Park.

Police say they believe it was a drug deal gone wrong.

