Evansville Woman Sentenced to 30 Years for Child Exploitation Charges

An Evansville woman is sentenced for forcing a child to perform sex acts and recording it all. Vanderburgh County Circuit Court Judge David Kiely sentenced 32-year-old Kaara Broesch to 30 years in prison for various crimes against children.

In January, a 12-year-old victim told detectives with the Evansville Police Department that Broesch forced her to perform sexual acts with 41-year-old Frederick Rogers. Those acts were recorded. The victim also told police the couple forced her to watch them have sex, and videos of people having sex.

Broesch and Rogers were charged with child molestation and exploitation.

Several serious charges were filed against Rogers, and his case is still pending.

To report child abuse, call 800-800-5556. For more information, visit Holly’s House.

