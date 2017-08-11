Evansville Woman Recipient Of Habitat’s 462nd Home

An Evansville woman is becoming the recipient of Habitat for Humanity’s 462nd home after a dedication Friday afternoon.

Candy Heseman says she’s had to move several times, even having to find alternative places to live in recent years.

She said she thought about applying to Habitat for a long time, but it took her friend encouraging her to finally do it.

Heseman works for filters manufacturers, and has been putting in long hours, working on her new home.

Heseman says she is most looking forward to cooking out with friends and family, and having more people over to her new home just to visit, especially having her grandkids over.

Comments

comments