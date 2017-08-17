Evansville Woman on Probation for Child Neglect Charges

The woman accused of leaving a one-year-old child home alone in poor living conditions reaches a plea deal. Holly Reine admitted to charges of neglect of a dependent and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A judge sentenced her to one year of probation for each count to be served concurrently. Police say back in May, Reine and her husband Cameron Reine, left the child home alone with their eight-year-old daughter who told her bus driver she’d have to watch her brother.

When officers were called to the home, there was no food in the refrigerator and animal droppings were found in a child’s bedroom. They arrested the couple after they returned home a hour later.

