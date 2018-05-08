An Evansville woman pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter. In August of 2017, 55 year old Cheryl Rumsey was accused with her brother Steven Bail of fatally beating her boyfriend. The victim, 53 year old Paul William Phillips II, was found dead in his room at the Evansville Inn and Suites off Highway 41.

Authorities reported Phillips had appeared to be severely beaten, kicked, or stomped. Evansville Police Department stated that Rumsey and Phillips were fighting before the altercation. Several hours after the altercation the motel’s front office was told Phillips were inside his room not breathing. When the police arrived, Rumsey was standing outside and had visible blood on her, including her feet and legs. According to the affidavit, Bailey and Rumsey both attacked Phillips, punching him several times. Bail told the police he tried to stop his sister from kicking Phillips once he was on ground, but she would not. When police told Rumsey her brother informed them on what happened, police say she showed no remorse and said, “Put me in jail.”

Reports show that Rumsey entered the plea deal in Vanderburgh Circuit Court Friday May 4th. Rumsey was originally charged with murder before taking this plea deal. Court records show that Rumsey agreed to a sentence of 20 years or less. She is due to be sentenced on June 21, 2018.

Steven Bail faces trial on June 11, 2018.

