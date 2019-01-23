Evansville Woman Pleads Guilty to Murder in 2018 Shooting

A woman connected to a deadly shooting that occurred on January 1st, 2018 in Evansville has plead guilty to multiple charges including murder.

18-year-old Charissa Robinson plead guilty to murder, attempt to commit robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and theft of fire arm.

The incident occurred on New Year’s Day, 2018 when police say D’Angelo White was shot before running his car into a house on Washington Ave. Investigators believe Charissa Robinson lured White to South Bedford Avenue to buy marijuana from him. Police believe the drug deal was arranged with the purpose of robbing White.

There are currently three other suspects awaiting criminal cases in regards to the shooting.

The sentencing hearing for Charissa Robinson is set for March 20th at 2:00PM.

Previous story: Trial Date Changed for Evansville Murder Suspect

Comments

comments