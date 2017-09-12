Evansville Woman Pleads Guilty To Murder

An Evansville woman agrees to plead guilty to the murder of her boyfriend.

As part of a plea bargain, Chauna Reed admitted to the murder. In return she will serve a 45 year prison sentence.

In October 2016 police were called to an apartment on Plantation Court. When they got there they found Stedman Baird shot to death and laying in the doorway. The gun used in the shooting was found in a yard behind the apartment. Reed originally told police she did not remember shooting Baird.

Her sentencing is set for October 2nd.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

