Evansville Woman Who Killed Boyfriend Is Sentenced

An Evansville woman who shot and killed her boyfriend learns her fate. In October 2016, Chauna Reed shot and killed Stedman Baird at an apartment on Plantation Court in Vanderburgh County.

Authorities say the two were arguing and Baird went into another room to lay down. Officers found Baird in a doorway with a blanket, and found the gun a yard behind their apartment. Reed told police she didn’t remember shooting Baird.

In September, Reed pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal, and her drug charges were dropped.

Reed will serve 45 years behind bars for the shooting death of Stedman Baird.

Comments

comments