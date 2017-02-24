Evansville Woman Honored for Serving the Community

A woman in Evansville, Indiana takes home an award that encourages women to make a difference.

After competing against four other finalists, Jan Davies has been awarded with Top Honors at the 2017 Athena Awards.

Davies is CEO of the Evansville Police Department Foundation.

The ceremony is put on by the Southwest Indiana Chamber each year, honoring women in the area for their commitment to the community.

Athena scholarships were also awarded to three local students today.

