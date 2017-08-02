Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Woman Found Dead In Vehicle Is Identified August 2nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville Pinterest

The woman who was found dead in a vehicle Tuesday night in Evansville has been identified. The victim’s name is 33-year-old Amber Herron. Her husband, 37-year-old Charles Herron was arrested in connection to her death.

Police are investigating after Charles’ neighbor called 911, claiming he admitted to killing his wife, Amber. Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of East Oregon Street Tuesday night around 10:00.

When police arrived, they found Amber’s body in a white vehicle. Officers say Charles barricaded himself inside the home for about three hours. SWAT was called in, but once they entered the home, Charles gave up without incident.

Charles Herron is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on a murder charge.

Amber Herron’s autopsy is set for Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Evansville Police are still investigating what led to Amber’s death.

