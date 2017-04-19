Evansville Woman Found Dead in Tennessee Apartment

A 20-year-old Evansville woman has been found dead inside a Tennessee apartment.

Allison Tenbarge was found around 2:30 this morning – after police were called to do a welfare check at the Sonoma Ridge Apartments near Clarksville, Tennessee.

Police say they discovered her body and saw signs of a struggle inside the apartment and they’re considering this a homicide.

21-year-old Quentin Bird was arrested near Lake Barkley, Kentucky after police say he broke into a trailer.

Bird is charged with criminal homicide.

Police believe this is a domestic related murder, but they aren’t saying exactly how the victim and suspect knew one another.

(image courtesy of Facebook)

