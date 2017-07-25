Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Woman Who Found Aleah Beckerle Released from Jail July 25th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The woman credited with finding the body of Aleah Beckerle is out of jail.

Cathy Murray pleaded not guilty to charges of possession. Soon after her release, Murray posted about it on Facebook.

Murray was arrested after Indiana State Troopers conducted a search warrant in a home on East Indiana Street. Troopers say they found digital scales, meth and a glass meth pipe.

Murray was awarded nearly $10,000 for finding Aleah Beckerle in March.

She said that money would go toward finding a place to live.

