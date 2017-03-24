Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Woman Flees from Sheriff’s Deputy After Crashing into Fire Hydrant March 24th, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

An Evansville woman crashes her vehicle into a fire hydrant Friday morning, while running from a Sheriff’s deputy.

A detective says he tried to pull over Krissie Kirk for driving with a suspended driver’s license.

When he turned on his emergency lights and siren, Kirk sped off near Taylor and Rotherwood Avenues.

The detective chased Kirk and says she ran a red light and crashed into a fire hydrant and mailbox on Lilac Lane.

The vehicle then hit a home before coming to a stop.

Deputies say, Kirk ran, climbing over two fences but they eventually caught up with her.

Kirk was sent to the hospital to get checked out and was later booked in Vanderburgh County Jail.

Comments

comments