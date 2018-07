Home Indiana Evansville Woman Faces Battery and Marijuana Charges July 2nd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A woman arrested for possession of marijuana racks up more charges while being transported to jail.

Robin Stillwell faces seven charges including battery of a public safety officer.

Evansville police arrested Stillwell at Bayard Park Sunday after finding marijuana on her.

While being transported to jail Stillwell took off her seatbelt and tried to bite the officer.

Stillwell is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.

