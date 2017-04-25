Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Woman Charged After Stabbing Man In The Chest April 25th, 2017 Nolan Barnett Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Evansville Police arrest a woman after they say she stabbed a man on North Main Street. The incident happened in the 2300 block of North Main Street. Officers say a neighbor called just after 1:30 Tuesday morning about a man and woman fighting.

A sergeant, on duty, tells 44News Amanda Porter stabbed the man in the chest. Police say she took off and eventually ran into traffic at Heidelbach and Diamond where a driver swerved to miss her.

Porter went to the hospital for minor injuries and was later taken to the Vanderburgh County jail.

The stabbing victim is at the hospital in stable condition.

