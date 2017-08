Evansville Police make an arrest after a woman robs a man while he sat in his car.

According to the police report, officers were called to the scene in the 1100 block of South Weinbach Avenue just after 7PM, Thursday.

Police arrested 23-year old Ashley Maria Sargent.

Sargent was booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of robbery while armed with a deadly weapon and several other charges.

