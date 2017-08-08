Home Indiana Evansville Woman Arrested After Traffic Stop, Short Chase August 8th, 2017 Shelby Coates Indiana Pinterest

Evansville Police arrested a woman after they say she took off in the middle of a traffic stop, Tuesday morning.

Officers pulled her over just after 2AM at Ohio Street near Wabash Avenue.

They say the short chase only lasted about five minutes before the woman stopped the car and ran off at Adams and Shawnee.

Officers quickly caught up with her and took her to the Vanderburgh County Jail.

A sergeant says he’s not sure why the woman took off.

