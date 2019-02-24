Evansville Woman Arrested for Selling Meth

Indiana State Police have arrested 33-year-old Kayla Nation of Evansville for allegedly dealing meth.

The All Crimes Policing Squad initiated a criminal investigation Friday, February 22nd after receiving information that Nation was allegedly selling meth from her Evansville apartment in the 1400 block of Adams Avenue. Police obtained a search warrant and found Nation, two of her children, and two Evansville women inside the apartment. In a search, Troopers say they found a small amount of meth, a digital scale, a glass meth pipe with residue, and assorted Ziploc baggies with the corners ripped off which police say is indicative of sale and distribution of illegal narcotics. Police say two more of Nation’s children arrived home during the search. The children were placed with the Department of Child Services, then released to their grandmother.

Officers cited the two women for visiting a common nuisance, and were released. Nation was arrested and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail where she is being held on $5,000 cash bond, and facing several charges including:

1. Dealing Methamphetamine, Class 6 Felony

2. Possession of Methamphetamine, Class 6 Felony

3. Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Class C Misdemeanor

4. Neglect of a Dependent, Class 6 Felony

5. Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Class 6 Felony

