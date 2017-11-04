Home Kentucky Evansville Woman Arrested by Henderson County Deputies on Drug Charges November 4th, 2017 John Werne Kentucky

Henderson County Deputies arrested an Evansville woman following an illegal drug trafficking investigation. The deputies purchased meth from the suspect and her boyfriend several times during an investigation.

Detectives and Sheriff’s Deputies received a search warrant for the home of Aliyah Blue and Seabrook Vincent on the 800 block of Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard in Evansville. They found guns, over 117 grams of meth and heroin, Ectasy, prescription pills, and drug paraphernalia.

Vincent was arrested last week by Evansville Police on drug trafficking, possession charges, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Blue is facing drug trafficking and possession charges.

Both are being held in the Henderson County Detention Center.

