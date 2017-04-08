Home Indiana Evansville Woman Arrested After Falling Asleep Behind the Wheel April 8th, 2017 Bri Williams Indiana Pinterest

A woman is arrested after police say they found her asleep in her vehicle while it was running.

According to Indiana State Police, 27-year-old Brittney Winternheimer of Evansville was found sleep behind the steering wheel.

When approached, police say she tried to escape from the car. Winternheimer is facing charges of driving while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement, among other charges.

She is currently being held in the Knox County Jail.

Comments

comments