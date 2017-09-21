Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Woman Arrested after Allegedly Shooting into Neighbor’s Home September 21st, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

An Evansville woman is behind bars after deputies say she fired a gun into her neighbor’s home. 45-year-old Amy Grannan is facing criminal recklessness charges.

In May, Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 11000 block of Petersburgh Road in reference to a home being struck with gunfire.

The victim told deputies she was on her back porch when she heard a gunshot. She told them she went inside after that, but said she found a bullet inside one of her closets two days later.

Deputies collected bullets found in the victim’s closet and found holes in the interior walls.

Detectives used firearms ballistics and forensics of the bullet holes and projectiles.

The victim told deputies in February she and her neighbor on Heard Street got into a physical altercation that sent both of them to the hospital.

Detectives recovered several items from the Grannan’s home, but no firearm. Grannan told deputies her firearm must have been stolen, but she never reported it.

A few days later, deputies were flagged down by a resident near Beatty Lane and Petersburg Road. The resident told them about a firearm that was found lying in the grass between a roadway and a small pond.

The serial number on the firearm matched the one Grannan said was stolen from her home. Deputies arrested on Wednesday.

Grannan is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail. She is charged with criminal recklessness.

