Evansville Woman Arrested Accused of Disrupting Charity Event December 10th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Evansville police have arrested a woman on public intoxication and disorderly conduct at a charity race in the downtown area of the city.

Police say 38-year-old Shannon Nethery of Evansville was harassing several organizers of the Jingle Bell Run around 12:00PM on December 9th.

According to police, Nethery was shouting profanities at the workers of the event and threatening to hit them with a stick she was holding.

After police asked her to leave the premises, she reportedly ran from authorities and turned over a table of water near the Four Freedoms Monument.

Nethery was taken into custody and is being held in the Vanderburgh County jail on a $100 cash bond.

